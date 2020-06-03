1302 Melanie Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Long term tenants just moved out so that means this unit will be upgraded and like new by move in! Fresh paint throughout, and upgraded flooring in the bedrooms. There is no carpet in this unit as bedrooms are being replaced with LVP, tile common areas as well as wet areas. 3 bed 2 bath with lots of space and very well laid out. Feels much larger than 1101 feet. Wonderful local landlords who are responsive and on top of tenant requests. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ISD and measurements to be verified by the tenant and or agent. Pets on case by case basis with 300 non refundable pet fee due for first pet and 100 for each additional there after.