Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, private home for rent nestled in a cul de sac on a large lot. Home has an open concept kitchen and living area. 4th BR also makes a great office with large window bringing in lots of natural light. New carpeting, vinyl planks and laminate floors have recently been done. Fresh paint throughout as well.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1230-crooked-creek-ct-midlothian-tx-76065-usa/609f385b-9ee2-4014-8a93-95e0ec5becc7



(RLNE5653265)