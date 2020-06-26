All apartments in Midlothian
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 S 6th Street

115 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 South 6th Street, Midlothian, TX 76065
Downtown Midlothian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Newly constructed, Craftsman home for rent. Located in the Downtown area of Midlothian within walking distance to all restaurants and parks. Gas cooktop in kitchen, built in microwave and large kitchen island for serving and parties. Master bathroom has separate sinks and a large walk in shower. Hall bathroom has a full size marble garden tub for soaking. Wainscot paneling, ceiling beams and all rooms having laminate wood flooring makes you feel right at home in the downtown area. Detached 2 car garage and side driveway for old time feel of a craftsman home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S 6th Street have any available units?
115 S 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midlothian, TX.
What amenities does 115 S 6th Street have?
Some of 115 S 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 S 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 S 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midlothian.
Does 115 S 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 S 6th Street offers parking.
Does 115 S 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S 6th Street have a pool?
No, 115 S 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 S 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 115 S 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

