115 S 6th Street

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Newly constructed, Craftsman home for rent. Located in the Downtown area of Midlothian within walking distance to all restaurants and parks. Gas cooktop in kitchen, built in microwave and large kitchen island for serving and parties. Master bathroom has separate sinks and a large walk in shower. Hall bathroom has a full size marble garden tub for soaking. Wainscot paneling, ceiling beams and all rooms having laminate wood flooring makes you feel right at home in the downtown area. Detached 2 car garage and side driveway for old time feel of a craftsman home.