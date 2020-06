Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a furnished corporate rental that is all inclusive minimum 30 day rental. (cable, WIFI, all utilities, washer/dryer in unit).



$97-101/day ($2917-3024/month) gets you a stunningly furnished 2 bedroom, 2nd floor with open parking in the most convenient properties in Midland!

Minutes from loop 250 and Hwy 158.

Close to mall and all shopping as well as newest restaurants.

This apartment WILL NOT last long, so call immediately!



Kristi Hennessey