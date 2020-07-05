All apartments in Mesquite
4234 Ocean Reef

Location

4234 Ocean Reef, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Mesquite. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, multiple ceiling fans through out the house, solar screens, 2 inch wood blinds on all windows, tile flooring through out living area, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage with opener, backyard patio, large walk in closets, over the range microwave, and granite counter-tops in kitchen . Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,325/month rent. $1,325 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Ocean Reef have any available units?
4234 Ocean Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Ocean Reef have?
Some of 4234 Ocean Reef's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Ocean Reef currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Ocean Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Ocean Reef pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Ocean Reef is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Ocean Reef offer parking?
Yes, 4234 Ocean Reef offers parking.
Does 4234 Ocean Reef have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 Ocean Reef offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Ocean Reef have a pool?
No, 4234 Ocean Reef does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Ocean Reef have accessible units?
No, 4234 Ocean Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Ocean Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 Ocean Reef has units with dishwashers.

