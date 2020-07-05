4234 Ocean Reef

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Mesquite. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, multiple ceiling fans through out the house, solar screens, 2 inch wood blinds on all windows, tile flooring through out living area, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage with opener, backyard patio, large walk in closets, over the range microwave, and granite counter-tops in kitchen . Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $1,325/month rent. $1,325 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.