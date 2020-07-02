All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 14 2020

2334 La Costa

2334 La Costa · No Longer Available
Location

2334 La Costa, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious home in Mesquite boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with updates throughout! Features include wood-like flooring, roomy storage in kitchen, all new appliances, fireplace, great-sized rooms, and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered porch - perfect for relaxing! Located off of I-30 with dining, shopping, entertainment nearby! This house is a must see!
Please Note a new stove and microwave will be installed upon an approved applicant.

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 La Costa have any available units?
2334 La Costa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 La Costa have?
Some of 2334 La Costa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 La Costa currently offering any rent specials?
2334 La Costa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 La Costa pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 La Costa is pet friendly.
Does 2334 La Costa offer parking?
No, 2334 La Costa does not offer parking.
Does 2334 La Costa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 La Costa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 La Costa have a pool?
No, 2334 La Costa does not have a pool.
Does 2334 La Costa have accessible units?
No, 2334 La Costa does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 La Costa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 La Costa does not have units with dishwashers.

