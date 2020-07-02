2334 La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, spacious home in Mesquite boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with updates throughout! Features include wood-like flooring, roomy storage in kitchen, all new appliances, fireplace, great-sized rooms, and ceiling fans! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with covered porch - perfect for relaxing! Located off of I-30 with dining, shopping, entertainment nearby! This house is a must see!

Please Note a new stove and microwave will be installed upon an approved applicant.



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.