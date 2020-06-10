All apartments in Mesquite
229 Woodgrove Street
229 Woodgrove Street

229 Woodgrove Street · No Longer Available
Location

229 Woodgrove Street, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Mesquite boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-635 in the Mesquite ISD! This house is a must see!.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Woodgrove Street have any available units?
229 Woodgrove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 229 Woodgrove Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Woodgrove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Woodgrove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Woodgrove Street is pet friendly.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street offer parking?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street have a pool?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Woodgrove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Woodgrove Street does not have units with air conditioning.

