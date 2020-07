Amenities

This beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath home in North Melissa is a great place to call home! It has beautiful wide-plank food flooring in the main living areas, Versailles -style pattern tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Upgraded 6-inch baseboards and Stainless steel appliances. The kitchen opens to the living room giving the desirable open floor plan. The community boasts a pool and walking trails.