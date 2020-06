Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful, almost like new home! The house has 4 bedrooms, with a great living area. The kitchen is nicely sized, has granite counter tops, and gas cooking top. The house has energy efficient amenities which includes ceiling fans in all rooms and double pan windows. It is located in a green belt and there's a walking trail to enjoy your time! Come see it today!