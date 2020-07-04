All apartments in Melissa
Melissa, TX
3018 Teak Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:58 AM

3018 Teak Dr

3018 Teak Dr · (469) 951-9588
Location

3018 Teak Dr, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
new construction
New Construction in quiet neighborhood! This light and bright open concept 3 bed, 2 bath home is brand new and ready for a new family to enjoy! Ceramic tile throughout the entire home. Open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large island, under cabinet lighting and tons of cabinet space. Owner suite features plenty of windows, dual sinks, walk in shower and separate tub. Small mud nook right inside the home from the garage. Back patio has plenty of space for relaxing evenings watching the kids play in the large grassy backyard. Neighborhood offers parks, pond, playgrounds. Conveniently located near Hwy 121 and 75!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 Teak Dr have any available units?
3018 Teak Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3018 Teak Dr have?
Some of 3018 Teak Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 Teak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3018 Teak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 Teak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3018 Teak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 3018 Teak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3018 Teak Dr offers parking.
Does 3018 Teak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 Teak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 Teak Dr have a pool?
No, 3018 Teak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3018 Teak Dr have accessible units?
No, 3018 Teak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 Teak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 Teak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 Teak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 Teak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
