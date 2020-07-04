3018 Teak Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage new construction

New Construction in quiet neighborhood! This light and bright open concept 3 bed, 2 bath home is brand new and ready for a new family to enjoy! Ceramic tile throughout the entire home. Open kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large island, under cabinet lighting and tons of cabinet space. Owner suite features plenty of windows, dual sinks, walk in shower and separate tub. Small mud nook right inside the home from the garage. Back patio has plenty of space for relaxing evenings watching the kids play in the large grassy backyard. Neighborhood offers parks, pond, playgrounds. Conveniently located near Hwy 121 and 75!