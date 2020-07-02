All apartments in Melissa
3007 Hickory Ridge
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3007 Hickory Ridge

3007 Hickory Rdg · (972) 379-8578
Location

3007 Hickory Rdg, Melissa, TX 75454

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This impeccable home is in Move-In Ready condition. You will be greeted by a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen with granite island and stainless steel appliances that extend into a dining room and generous family room. Beautiful, bright and airy floor plan. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas, large utility room with extra space for refrigerator or freezer. Master bath was updated with a new vanity and granite counter. Walk out to great fenced yard, landscape with an outdoor fire pit, you can throw a backyard soiree and socialize with family and friends anytime of the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have any available units?
3007 Hickory Ridge has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3007 Hickory Ridge have?
Some of 3007 Hickory Ridge's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Hickory Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Hickory Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Hickory Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Hickory Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melissa.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Hickory Ridge offers parking.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Hickory Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have a pool?
No, 3007 Hickory Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3007 Hickory Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Hickory Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Hickory Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Hickory Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
