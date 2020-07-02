3007 Hickory Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This impeccable home is in Move-In Ready condition. You will be greeted by a wide open living space highlighted by a large kitchen with granite island and stainless steel appliances that extend into a dining room and generous family room. Beautiful, bright and airy floor plan. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 living areas, large utility room with extra space for refrigerator or freezer. Master bath was updated with a new vanity and granite counter. Walk out to great fenced yard, landscape with an outdoor fire pit, you can throw a backyard soiree and socialize with family and friends anytime of the year.