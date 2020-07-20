/
Uvalde County
2 Apartments for rent in Uvalde County, TX📍
Brownstone Apartment Homes
2224 E Main St, Uvalde, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
80 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1160 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Brownstone Apartment Homes in Uvalde, TX. We are perfectly situated in a well-kept area with beautifully landscaped grounds, providing easy access to highways, shopping, dining, schools, and entertainment.
2893 N US Highway 83
2893 N US Highway 83, Uvalde County, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
650 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated apartments ready for immediate move in with water and garbage included! Located on Hwy 83 on the edge of Uvalde with beautiful sunset views and privacy fenced back yard! Appliances included! Metal roof, tile
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Uvalde County area include Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, St. Mary's University, and Southwest Texas Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Antonio, Eagle Pass, Boerne, Del Rio, and Uvalde have apartments for rent.