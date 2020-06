Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to the island life! This fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath mid-century home on 72ft of waterfront is available on Treasure Island. Bedrooms for everyone and an open Living/Dining/Kitchen layout make this great for you and your guests. Out back you'll find a great patio set up to enjoy your evenings and weekends along the waterside. The waterfront lift will give you plenty of room for a couple jet skis or a classic ski boat. Don't miss the opportunity to lockdown one of the few rentals available on the water! (Older photos - furniture is relatively the same but decoration and antiques have been removed. Come take a Look!)