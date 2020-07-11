All apartments in McQueeney
144 Trelawney Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:10 AM

144 Trelawney Street

144 Trelawney Street · (210) 756-3081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 Trelawney Street, McQueeney, TX 78123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen. The over-sized second living space includes a wall of windows overlooking the water! All tiled floors, granite kitchen and stainless appliances plus refrigerator, washer/dryer. Northeast facing keeps this beautifully landscaped yard and impressive patio shaded in the summer. Cul-de-sac lot. Minutes to the Ski Lodge, New Braunfels, and Seguin.
Escape the City! Come enjoy quiet relaxation sitting on 96 feet of Lake McQueeney waterfront at this 3/2 home with nearly 2000 square feet of living space. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits are due at the time of application approval. Chad Johnson is co-listing agent (830) 387-1101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Trelawney Street have any available units?
144 Trelawney Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Trelawney Street have?
Some of 144 Trelawney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Trelawney Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 Trelawney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Trelawney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Trelawney Street is pet friendly.
Does 144 Trelawney Street offer parking?
No, 144 Trelawney Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 Trelawney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Trelawney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Trelawney Street have a pool?
No, 144 Trelawney Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 Trelawney Street have accessible units?
No, 144 Trelawney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Trelawney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Trelawney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Trelawney Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 144 Trelawney Street has units with air conditioning.
