144 Trelawney Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

AVAILABLE NOW! Lake McQueeney waterfront home in Treasure Island has two living areas, a bonus room, and an updated kitchen. The over-sized second living space includes a wall of windows overlooking the water! All tiled floors, granite kitchen and stainless appliances plus refrigerator, washer/dryer. Northeast facing keeps this beautifully landscaped yard and impressive patio shaded in the summer. Cul-de-sac lot. Minutes to the Ski Lodge, New Braunfels, and Seguin.

Escape the City! Come enjoy quiet relaxation sitting on 96 feet of Lake McQueeney waterfront at this 3/2 home with nearly 2000 square feet of living space. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits are due at the time of application approval. Chad Johnson is co-listing agent (830) 387-1101.