Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM
90 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Celina, TX
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1217 Preston
1217 Preston Road, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast.
Results within 1 mile of Celina
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
34 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
250 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voted as the "Best Place to Live" in the city, the Trails at Creekside Apartments in Allen, Texas blend a countryside location with a big city access.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,379
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
22 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2928 Bold Ruler Road
2928 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. AUGUST 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
16037 Crosslake Court
16037 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2418 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath with formal dining, game room & wood burning fireplace. Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. Hardwoods in family room and master. Crown molding, rounded corners, 2 inch blinds. Ceiling fans in family room and all bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Celina
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
20 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
61 Units Available
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1011 sqft
The Mansions McKinney in McKinney, TX, boast beautiful features such as resort-style pools and a 24-hr fitness center. Luxurious apartment units offer porcelain tile backsplashes, custom blinds, and proximity to local establishments and attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
181 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.