All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9916 Pronghorn Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9916 Pronghorn Road
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:07 AM

9916 Pronghorn Road

9916 Pronghorn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9916 Pronghorn Road, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable HOME in Prosper ISD!!! Immaculate, single story, brick & stone home located on an inside lot with nice landscaping and sidewalk lined streets along with a community pool not far for fun. This traditional home has tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has tile black splash and granite countertops & the adjoining breakfast area has windows and a glass door looking out to the backyard and covered patio. This home is inviting and cozy with excellent access to main roads and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9916 Pronghorn Road have any available units?
9916 Pronghorn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9916 Pronghorn Road have?
Some of 9916 Pronghorn Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9916 Pronghorn Road currently offering any rent specials?
9916 Pronghorn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 Pronghorn Road pet-friendly?
No, 9916 Pronghorn Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9916 Pronghorn Road offer parking?
No, 9916 Pronghorn Road does not offer parking.
Does 9916 Pronghorn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9916 Pronghorn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 Pronghorn Road have a pool?
Yes, 9916 Pronghorn Road has a pool.
Does 9916 Pronghorn Road have accessible units?
No, 9916 Pronghorn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 Pronghorn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9916 Pronghorn Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center