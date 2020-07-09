9916 Pronghorn Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Adorable HOME in Prosper ISD!!! Immaculate, single story, brick & stone home located on an inside lot with nice landscaping and sidewalk lined streets along with a community pool not far for fun. This traditional home has tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen has tile black splash and granite countertops & the adjoining breakfast area has windows and a glass door looking out to the backyard and covered patio. This home is inviting and cozy with excellent access to main roads and highways.