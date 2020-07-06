9845 Fox Squirrel Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Wonderful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath home in Fossil Creek At Westridge of highly desired Prosper ISD. Exceptional brick & stone two-story on Impressive front door leads into a Foyer with soaring 2-story ceiling. Wrought iron spindle staircase! The house offers a refrigerator, washing machine, and drier. Lots of cabinets, granite counter-tops & decorative lighting. Main level Master Suite! Three spacious bedrooms up, one is separate with a private full bath! Two others share a Jack & Jill full bath arrangement. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters and major highways, TX-121 and US 380.