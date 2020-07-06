All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

9845 Fox Squirrel Trail

9845 Fox Squirrel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9845 Fox Squirrel Trail, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Wonderful 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bath home in Fossil Creek At Westridge of highly desired Prosper ISD. Exceptional brick & stone two-story on Impressive front door leads into a Foyer with soaring 2-story ceiling. Wrought iron spindle staircase! The house offers a refrigerator, washing machine, and drier. Lots of cabinets, granite counter-tops & decorative lighting. Main level Master Suite! Three spacious bedrooms up, one is separate with a private full bath! Two others share a Jack & Jill full bath arrangement. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters and major highways, TX-121 and US 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

