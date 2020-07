Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful Cape Cod style home! Popular two story plan with master down and three bedrooms up. Two large living areas include family room with fireplace, and upstairs game room, both with ceiling fans. Spacious kitchen features a gas range, built in microwave and plenty of counter space. Master suite has large bedroom and luxury bath with jetted tub, dual sinks & separate shower. Lovely landscaped back yard.