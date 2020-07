Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great DR Horton home with a porch for lease in Frisco ISD! Beautiful Laminate wood floors installed in Oct 2017 invite you in entryway, the living room, and hallways. Spacious Open Floor plan with eat in kitchen. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and cozy up to the corner fireplace. All bedrooms have large closets. Great community neighborhood with schools nearby. HOA paid by owners. Roof replaced Aug 2017. Don't miss this great location!