9812 Copperhead Ln

Amenities
- This is the communitys model home with luxury configuration. Upgraded front door, wood floors, wrought iron staircase & a light & bright open floor-plan are sure to please. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the Family Room with corner cast stone fireplace & beautiful backyard views. Private 1st floor Master Suite with dual sinks, sep shower & garden tub. 2nd floor featurestwo guest Rooms with Jack & Jill Bath plus a beautiful guest/in-law suite with private full bath and study space. Enjoy award winning schools and easy access to HW380. No one had occupied this property before ! Be the first one to move in !
(RLNE4678571)