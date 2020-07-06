All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9812 Copperhead Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9812 Copperhead Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9812 Copperhead Ln

9812 Copperhead Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9812 Copperhead Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This is the communitys model home with luxury configuration. Upgraded front door, wood floors, wrought iron staircase & a light & bright open floor-plan are sure to please. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas range & walk-in pantry. Breakfast nook opens to the Family Room with corner cast stone fireplace & beautiful backyard views. Private 1st floor Master Suite with dual sinks, sep shower & garden tub. 2nd floor featurestwo guest Rooms with Jack & Jill Bath plus a beautiful guest/in-law suite with private full bath and study space. Enjoy award winning schools and easy access to HW380. No one had occupied this property before ! Be the first one to move in !

(RLNE4678571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9812 Copperhead Ln have any available units?
9812 Copperhead Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9812 Copperhead Ln have?
Some of 9812 Copperhead Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9812 Copperhead Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9812 Copperhead Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9812 Copperhead Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9812 Copperhead Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9812 Copperhead Ln offer parking?
No, 9812 Copperhead Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9812 Copperhead Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9812 Copperhead Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9812 Copperhead Ln have a pool?
No, 9812 Copperhead Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9812 Copperhead Ln have accessible units?
No, 9812 Copperhead Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9812 Copperhead Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9812 Copperhead Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center