McKinney, TX
9720 Straightaway Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:49 AM

9720 Straightaway Drive

9720 Straightaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9720 Straightaway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful & spacious Frisco ISD home in highly sought after Fairways West at Westridge. This home boasts 4 bedroomS, 3 baths and great storage & space throughout! The large kitchen w granite counter tops, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry opens to the Breakfast Nook and Living Room. The spacious Master on 1st floor has a 2nd bedroom down, could be a mother-in-law or newborn's. 2 bdrms, full bath, gameroom and large flex room upstairs can be media, craft rm or 5th bdrm. Gas Range and dishwasher in 2016. Living rm carpet Oct 2016. Large yard, Community pool!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9720 Straightaway Drive have any available units?
9720 Straightaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9720 Straightaway Drive have?
Some of 9720 Straightaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9720 Straightaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9720 Straightaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9720 Straightaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9720 Straightaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9720 Straightaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9720 Straightaway Drive offers parking.
Does 9720 Straightaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9720 Straightaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9720 Straightaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9720 Straightaway Drive has a pool.
Does 9720 Straightaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9720 Straightaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9720 Straightaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9720 Straightaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

