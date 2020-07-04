9720 Straightaway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful & spacious Frisco ISD home in highly sought after Fairways West at Westridge. This home boasts 4 bedroomS, 3 baths and great storage & space throughout! The large kitchen w granite counter tops, SS appliances, beautiful cabinetry opens to the Breakfast Nook and Living Room. The spacious Master on 1st floor has a 2nd bedroom down, could be a mother-in-law or newborn's. 2 bdrms, full bath, gameroom and large flex room upstairs can be media, craft rm or 5th bdrm. Gas Range and dishwasher in 2016. Living rm carpet Oct 2016. Large yard, Community pool!!