All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9616 Straightaway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9616 Straightaway Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:52 AM

9616 Straightaway Drive

9616 Straightaway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9616 Straightaway Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new laminate floor in all living areas & master!!! Charming move-in ready home in McKinney with sought after Frisco ISD! Westridge community has an 18hole golf course, community pool, trails and playgrounds. Upon entering the home you are welcomed with a formal dining room. Kitchen with gas stove has dark cabinets and a wood accent wall. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace and plantation shutters. The large master bedroom suite includes a beautiful barn door, frameless shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a huge game room that is great for entertaining. Large backyard with patio and pergola. Roof replaced in May 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9616 Straightaway Drive have any available units?
9616 Straightaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9616 Straightaway Drive have?
Some of 9616 Straightaway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9616 Straightaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9616 Straightaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9616 Straightaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9616 Straightaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9616 Straightaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9616 Straightaway Drive offers parking.
Does 9616 Straightaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9616 Straightaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9616 Straightaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9616 Straightaway Drive has a pool.
Does 9616 Straightaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9616 Straightaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9616 Straightaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9616 Straightaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center