9616 Straightaway Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Like new laminate floor in all living areas & master!!! Charming move-in ready home in McKinney with sought after Frisco ISD! Westridge community has an 18hole golf course, community pool, trails and playgrounds. Upon entering the home you are welcomed with a formal dining room. Kitchen with gas stove has dark cabinets and a wood accent wall. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace and plantation shutters. The large master bedroom suite includes a beautiful barn door, frameless shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a huge game room that is great for entertaining. Large backyard with patio and pergola. Roof replaced in May 2017.