McKinney, TX
9504 National Pines Drive
9504 National Pines Drive

9504 National Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9504 National Pines Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
What a gorgeous home on the 10th green of beautiful Westridge golf course. Watch the golfers from the second story balcony, or enjoy the view from the spacious open living room. Designer touches throughout the home including upgraded cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's dream. Huge walk in pantry, granite, double ovens, ss appliances, gas cooktop. Gigantic master suite with upgraded master bath and over-sized walk in closet. Second downstairs bedroom could be an office, also looks out to the golf course. Split bedrooms upstairs with huge game room leading out to the large balcony. Beautiful community pool and playground. Come see this one quick, it won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 National Pines Drive have any available units?
9504 National Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 National Pines Drive have?
Some of 9504 National Pines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 National Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9504 National Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 National Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9504 National Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9504 National Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 9504 National Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9504 National Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 National Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 National Pines Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9504 National Pines Drive has a pool.
Does 9504 National Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 9504 National Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 National Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 National Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.

