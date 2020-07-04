9504 National Pines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground pool

What a gorgeous home on the 10th green of beautiful Westridge golf course. Watch the golfers from the second story balcony, or enjoy the view from the spacious open living room. Designer touches throughout the home including upgraded cabinetry. Gourmet kitchen is an entertainer's dream. Huge walk in pantry, granite, double ovens, ss appliances, gas cooktop. Gigantic master suite with upgraded master bath and over-sized walk in closet. Second downstairs bedroom could be an office, also looks out to the golf course. Split bedrooms upstairs with huge game room leading out to the large balcony. Beautiful community pool and playground. Come see this one quick, it won't last long.