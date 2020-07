Amenities

Located on a low traffic cul de sac, plenty of room to roam in this handsome open floor plan one story home. Fireplace is the focal point for the living area, with open kitchen and dining area. New high efficient AC unit; Good sized fenced back yard. Master suite features shower and bathtub, and large walk in closet. Covered front and back porches. Walking distance to golf course, community pool, and park. Shopping, All schools are all just minutes away.