9413 Deerhurst Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Low maintenance northeast facing home in quiet West McKinney-Frisco ISD neighborhood. 17th hole of Westridge golf course. Stunning home has sweeping views & an open floor plan w' soaring ceilings & great natural light. Luxurious features include hand scraped hardwood floors, plush carpeting, designer lighting, custom designed master closet system, island kitchen w'granite, stainless steel appliances including built-in sub-zero fridge, walk-in pantry plus plumbing for gas cooktop, built-in garage storage, covered patio & balcony, upstairs living area that could be a study, game room or play room. This home has been extremely well-maintained. New roof in 2018.