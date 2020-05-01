All apartments in McKinney
9413 Deerhurst Place

Location

9413 Deerhurst Place, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Low maintenance northeast facing home in quiet West McKinney-Frisco ISD neighborhood. 17th hole of Westridge golf course. Stunning home has sweeping views & an open floor plan w' soaring ceilings & great natural light. Luxurious features include hand scraped hardwood floors, plush carpeting, designer lighting, custom designed master closet system, island kitchen w'granite, stainless steel appliances including built-in sub-zero fridge, walk-in pantry plus plumbing for gas cooktop, built-in garage storage, covered patio & balcony, upstairs living area that could be a study, game room or play room. This home has been extremely well-maintained. New roof in 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9413 Deerhurst Place have any available units?
9413 Deerhurst Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9413 Deerhurst Place have?
Some of 9413 Deerhurst Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9413 Deerhurst Place currently offering any rent specials?
9413 Deerhurst Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9413 Deerhurst Place pet-friendly?
No, 9413 Deerhurst Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9413 Deerhurst Place offer parking?
Yes, 9413 Deerhurst Place offers parking.
Does 9413 Deerhurst Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9413 Deerhurst Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9413 Deerhurst Place have a pool?
No, 9413 Deerhurst Place does not have a pool.
Does 9413 Deerhurst Place have accessible units?
No, 9413 Deerhurst Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9413 Deerhurst Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9413 Deerhurst Place has units with dishwashers.

