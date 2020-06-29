9316 Harrell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Well maintained home with an inviting floor plan with Frisco ISD + +Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, study with French doors, formal dining, and spacious family room open to kitchen+ Lots of upgrades throughout the house with hand scraped nailed-down wood floor, granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures +Oversized garage with plenty of space + Master suite boasts bay window w sitting area, large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities +HOA includes Community Pool & Playground+ If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!