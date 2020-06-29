All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9316 Harrell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9316 Harrell Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

9316 Harrell Drive

9316 Harrell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9316 Harrell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained home with an inviting floor plan with Frisco ISD + +Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, study with French doors, formal dining, and spacious family room open to kitchen+ Lots of upgrades throughout the house with hand scraped nailed-down wood floor, granite c-tops, gas cooktop, light fixtures +Oversized garage with plenty of space + Master suite boasts bay window w sitting area, large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities +HOA includes Community Pool & Playground+ If you are in the market for a rental home with Frisco ISD this is a must see home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9316 Harrell Drive have any available units?
9316 Harrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9316 Harrell Drive have?
Some of 9316 Harrell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9316 Harrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9316 Harrell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9316 Harrell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9316 Harrell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9316 Harrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9316 Harrell Drive offers parking.
Does 9316 Harrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9316 Harrell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9316 Harrell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9316 Harrell Drive has a pool.
Does 9316 Harrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 9316 Harrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9316 Harrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9316 Harrell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center