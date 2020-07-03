909 Willow Tree Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities game room parking garage

NICE HOME - MCKINNEY BOYD HIGH SCHOOL NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Five minute walk to high school. Two large, open living and dining combo rooms front and back on first floor. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops + designer lights and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful 20x20 ceramic tile throughout the whole first floor(carpet upstairs only). Oversize master bedroom and game room or third living area upstairs. Large second and third bedrooms with large second bathroom to share. Lots of shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, sports, new hospitals, everything you need! Move in ready! Great price!