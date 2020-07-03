All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:58 PM

909 Willow Tree Drive

909 Willow Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Willow Tree Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
NICE HOME - MCKINNEY BOYD HIGH SCHOOL NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Five minute walk to high school. Two large, open living and dining combo rooms front and back on first floor. Nice kitchen with granite counter tops + designer lights and ceiling fans throughout. Beautiful 20x20 ceramic tile throughout the whole first floor(carpet upstairs only). Oversize master bedroom and game room or third living area upstairs. Large second and third bedrooms with large second bathroom to share. Lots of shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, sports, new hospitals, everything you need! Move in ready! Great price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Willow Tree Drive have any available units?
909 Willow Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Willow Tree Drive have?
Some of 909 Willow Tree Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Willow Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Willow Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Willow Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Willow Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 909 Willow Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Willow Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Willow Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Willow Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Willow Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Willow Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Willow Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Willow Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Willow Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Willow Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

