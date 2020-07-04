8804 Papa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW Refrigerator, washer and dryer installed. Freshly painted house. 2 bedrooms and *BONUS ROOM* which can be used for 3rd bedroom, or office or anything you need. Open concept living, dining, kitchen and powder bath down with 2 bedrooms, *BONUS ROOM* and laundry up. Huge, private master suite with balcony and a gigantic master closet on one end of the upstairs and the other end is where the other bedrooms, plus full bathroom are located. Lots of upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, ceramic tile floors and back splash, upgraded carpet and pad. Awesome, gated, oversized front porch and balcony above. Fantastic Frisco schools and convenient to everything!