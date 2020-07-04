All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 13 2019 at 1:50 PM

8804 Papa Trail

8804 Papa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Papa Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW Refrigerator, washer and dryer installed. Freshly painted house. 2 bedrooms and *BONUS ROOM* which can be used for 3rd bedroom, or office or anything you need. Open concept living, dining, kitchen and powder bath down with 2 bedrooms, *BONUS ROOM* and laundry up. Huge, private master suite with balcony and a gigantic master closet on one end of the upstairs and the other end is where the other bedrooms, plus full bathroom are located. Lots of upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods, ceramic tile floors and back splash, upgraded carpet and pad. Awesome, gated, oversized front porch and balcony above. Fantastic Frisco schools and convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Papa Trail have any available units?
8804 Papa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Papa Trail have?
Some of 8804 Papa Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Papa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Papa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Papa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Papa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8804 Papa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Papa Trail offers parking.
Does 8804 Papa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8804 Papa Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Papa Trail have a pool?
No, 8804 Papa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Papa Trail have accessible units?
No, 8804 Papa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Papa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Papa Trail has units with dishwashers.

