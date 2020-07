Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome one story in Craig Ranch, Ready for move in August 2nd. Large front porch and covered patio! Beautiful tile flooring, open living and dining area, eat-in island kitchen with gas cooktop and 3 windows, huge master bedroom. You will love the location near pool and Frisco schools! Hurry, this one will not last! Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant must carry renter's insurance.