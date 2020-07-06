All apartments in McKinney
8209 Green Ash Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:14 PM

8209 Green Ash Drive

8209 Green Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8209 Green Ash Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOMING, SPACIOUS HOME FOR LEASE. FRESH PAINT, GREAT FLOORING, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, LOCATED IN A DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. EXCELLENT FOR FAMILIES. EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS! LARGE BACKYARD, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!
Applicant must have good rental history, credit history, work history and background.
Ready to move in in July 10th, 2019. ONLY ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED WITH $500 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.
Applicant must have good rental history, credit history, work history and background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Green Ash Drive have any available units?
8209 Green Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 Green Ash Drive have?
Some of 8209 Green Ash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 Green Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Green Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Green Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 Green Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8209 Green Ash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8209 Green Ash Drive offers parking.
Does 8209 Green Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8209 Green Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Green Ash Drive have a pool?
No, 8209 Green Ash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Green Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 8209 Green Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Green Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 Green Ash Drive has units with dishwashers.

