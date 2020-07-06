8209 Green Ash Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOMING, SPACIOUS HOME FOR LEASE. FRESH PAINT, GREAT FLOORING, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, LOCATED IN A DESIRABLE NEIGHBORHOOD. EXCELLENT FOR FAMILIES. EXEMPLARY SCHOOLS! LARGE BACKYARD, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING!

Applicant must have good rental history, credit history, work history and background.

Ready to move in in July 10th, 2019. ONLY ONE SMALL PET ALLOWED WITH $500 NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT.

