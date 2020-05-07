809 Ferrule Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room

Applications received. Working on verifications***A hidden treasure tucked away in a prime Mckinney desired location. Luxury vinyl floors downstairs and fresh paint. Ceramic tile in the laundry and bathrooms. Lots of space for entertaining family and friends. Master bedrooms is downstair and other bedrooms upstairs bonus room upstairs can be a media room or second living. Covered front and back porches. Beautiful community to live in.