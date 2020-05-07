All apartments in McKinney
809 Ferrule Drive

Location

809 Ferrule Drive, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Applications received. Working on verifications***A hidden treasure tucked away in a prime Mckinney desired location. Luxury vinyl floors downstairs and fresh paint. Ceramic tile in the laundry and bathrooms. Lots of space for entertaining family and friends. Master bedrooms is downstair and other bedrooms upstairs bonus room upstairs can be a media room or second living. Covered front and back porches. Beautiful community to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Ferrule Drive have any available units?
809 Ferrule Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Ferrule Drive have?
Some of 809 Ferrule Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ferrule Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ferrule Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Ferrule Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Ferrule Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 809 Ferrule Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Ferrule Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Ferrule Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Ferrule Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Ferrule Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Ferrule Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Ferrule Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Ferrule Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Ferrule Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Ferrule Drive has units with dishwashers.

