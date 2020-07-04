800 Baltusrol Drive

Amazingly maintained home on an oversized lot backing to wooded area. Master down. Second master suite. Open kitchen and living area. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Large open game room upstairs. Covered patio. Walking distance to park and exemplary Frisco elementary school. Great community with tons of amenities for your enjoyment. Lawn care and shrub maintenance included with rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
