Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

800 Baltusrol Drive

Location

800 Baltusrol Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazingly maintained home on an oversized lot backing to wooded area. Master down. Second master suite. Open kitchen and living area. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Large open game room upstairs. Covered patio. Walking distance to park and exemplary Frisco elementary school. Great community with tons of amenities for your enjoyment. Lawn care and shrub maintenance included with rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Baltusrol Drive have any available units?
800 Baltusrol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Baltusrol Drive have?
Some of 800 Baltusrol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Baltusrol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Baltusrol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Baltusrol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Baltusrol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 800 Baltusrol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Baltusrol Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Baltusrol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Baltusrol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Baltusrol Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Baltusrol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Baltusrol Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Baltusrol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Baltusrol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Baltusrol Drive has units with dishwashers.

