Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:12 PM

7905 Latigo Trail

7905 Latigo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7905 Latigo Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning and breathtaking white brick house! Totally remodeled in the best location of Craig Ranch with Frisco ISD schools. Front to the green park and steps from the community pool. Best Layout with high ceilings and a great open space. Master and guest room on the first floor. Gorgeous stone fire place, beautiful remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and gray cabinets. Wood Laminate floor throughout the first floor. Huge and well designed backyard with wood deck, stones and grass. Great for entertaining. New interior painting and new roof. Come and check this house you will fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 Latigo Trail have any available units?
7905 Latigo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7905 Latigo Trail have?
Some of 7905 Latigo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7905 Latigo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7905 Latigo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 Latigo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7905 Latigo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7905 Latigo Trail offer parking?
No, 7905 Latigo Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7905 Latigo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 Latigo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 Latigo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7905 Latigo Trail has a pool.
Does 7905 Latigo Trail have accessible units?
No, 7905 Latigo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 Latigo Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7905 Latigo Trail has units with dishwashers.

