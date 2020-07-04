7905 Latigo Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning and breathtaking white brick house! Totally remodeled in the best location of Craig Ranch with Frisco ISD schools. Front to the green park and steps from the community pool. Best Layout with high ceilings and a great open space. Master and guest room on the first floor. Gorgeous stone fire place, beautiful remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops and gray cabinets. Wood Laminate floor throughout the first floor. Huge and well designed backyard with wood deck, stones and grass. Great for entertaining. New interior painting and new roof. Come and check this house you will fall in love!