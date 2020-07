Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

2 story house situated in the Craig Ranch with a Frisco ISD. Downstairs living area is big enough to hold a large guest, a formal dining, bay window breakfast nook, and the rooms upstairs with a game room. 2 split bedroom from the Master bedroom. THE REFRIGERATOR STAYS WITH THE HOUSE. Repaired the foundation on October 27th.