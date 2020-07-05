All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:52 AM

7700 Uvalde Way

7700 Uvalde Way · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Uvalde Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great curb appeal. Nice and cozy brick one story house. Woodfloor, ceiling fans, split floor plan. School bus stops in the community. Close to shopping and school. Family oriented neighborhood. Dishwasher, microwave,oven. large laudryroom. remote control for garage door.Auto sprinkler system. Have to see it. Great price for the space. of 4 bedrooms. Requirement: copy of driver's license, copy of most recent pay stubs, complete and signed TAR app form. 45 dollars each application fee. self employed, need tax return.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 Uvalde Way have any available units?
7700 Uvalde Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 Uvalde Way have?
Some of 7700 Uvalde Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 Uvalde Way currently offering any rent specials?
7700 Uvalde Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 Uvalde Way pet-friendly?
No, 7700 Uvalde Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7700 Uvalde Way offer parking?
Yes, 7700 Uvalde Way offers parking.
Does 7700 Uvalde Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 Uvalde Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 Uvalde Way have a pool?
No, 7700 Uvalde Way does not have a pool.
Does 7700 Uvalde Way have accessible units?
No, 7700 Uvalde Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 Uvalde Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7700 Uvalde Way has units with dishwashers.

