Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:24 PM

7413 Alton Dr

7413 Alton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7413 Alton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Two-story luxury McKinney townhome! Available now!

Features:

- 3 bed / 2.5 baths
- Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs
- The property comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Private balcony off of the master bedroom
- Dual master bathroom sink with separate shower and bathtub.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5589893)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

