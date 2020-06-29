7413 Alton Dr

Amenities

Two-story luxury McKinney townhome! Available now!



Features:



- 3 bed / 2.5 baths

- Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs

- The property comes with stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Private balcony off of the master bedroom

- Dual master bathroom sink with separate shower and bathtub.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



