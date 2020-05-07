712 Baker Street

Amenities

Beautifully updated home located in prime Historic McKinney. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath features a great open floor plan for easy entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen offers glass subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and rich cabinets. Stunning, wood look laminate floors flow throughout the kitchen and living area with original wood floors in each bedroom and decorative tile in baths. Both bathrooms have been updated with subway tile backsplash and vanities. Don't miss the electric car charger attached to the house. Enjoy the short distance to downtown McKinney's shops, restaurants and entertainment.