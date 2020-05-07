All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:44 PM

712 Baker Street

712 South Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 South Baker Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home located in prime Historic McKinney. This charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath features a great open floor plan for easy entertaining. The gorgeous kitchen offers glass subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and rich cabinets. Stunning, wood look laminate floors flow throughout the kitchen and living area with original wood floors in each bedroom and decorative tile in baths. Both bathrooms have been updated with subway tile backsplash and vanities. Don't miss the electric car charger attached to the house. Enjoy the short distance to downtown McKinney's shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Baker Street have any available units?
712 Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Baker Street have?
Some of 712 Baker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 712 Baker Street offer parking?
No, 712 Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Baker Street have a pool?
No, 712 Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Baker Street has units with dishwashers.

