705 Park Place Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Luxurious one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and study is located in a quiet neighborhood. This is money saving energy efficient Meritage home. Engineering wood floor covers all rooms except wet area. Plantation shutters cover all windows. Kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook top and 8 foot cabinets. Utility rooms has sink. Extended garage size. Professional designed landscape. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Excellent schools, convenient access to highway, restaurants and shopping. Community pool. Application fee applied to all party with 18+ years old.