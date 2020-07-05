All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 705 Park Place Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
705 Park Place Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 1:27 PM

705 Park Place Lane

705 Park Place Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

705 Park Place Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Luxurious one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and study is located in a quiet neighborhood. This is money saving energy efficient Meritage home. Engineering wood floor covers all rooms except wet area. Plantation shutters cover all windows. Kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cook top and 8 foot cabinets. Utility rooms has sink. Extended garage size. Professional designed landscape. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Excellent schools, convenient access to highway, restaurants and shopping. Community pool. Application fee applied to all party with 18+ years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Park Place Lane have any available units?
705 Park Place Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Park Place Lane have?
Some of 705 Park Place Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Park Place Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Park Place Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Park Place Lane pet-friendly?
No, 705 Park Place Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 705 Park Place Lane offer parking?
Yes, 705 Park Place Lane offers parking.
Does 705 Park Place Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Park Place Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Park Place Lane have a pool?
Yes, 705 Park Place Lane has a pool.
Does 705 Park Place Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Park Place Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Park Place Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Park Place Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center