McKinney, TX
6921 Willow Crest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6921 Willow Crest Drive

6921 Willow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6921 Willow Crest Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE Jan 1, 2019. Single story 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with formal dining room and 2 living areas. Kitchen offers black appliances, light oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Split master suite w large closet. Master bath features double sink vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The family room sits at the back of the house overlooking a covered patio. Two additional bedrooms and an office or second living-play area. New fence, roof and AC. Sprinkler system. Close proximity to elementary school NO SMOKING IN OR OUTSIDE PROPERTY. income 3X rent. Renters Insurance Reqd. 620+ credit score. Pets are case by case with $350 non refundable deposit. Submit TAR application for all 18+living in home. $40 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have any available units?
6921 Willow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have?
Some of 6921 Willow Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Willow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Willow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Willow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Willow Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Willow Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6921 Willow Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6921 Willow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6921 Willow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Willow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Willow Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

