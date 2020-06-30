6921 Willow Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE Jan 1, 2019. Single story 3 bedroom, 2 Bath with formal dining room and 2 living areas. Kitchen offers black appliances, light oak cabinets and breakfast bar. Split master suite w large closet. Master bath features double sink vanities, separate shower, and garden tub. The family room sits at the back of the house overlooking a covered patio. Two additional bedrooms and an office or second living-play area. New fence, roof and AC. Sprinkler system. Close proximity to elementary school NO SMOKING IN OR OUTSIDE PROPERTY. income 3X rent. Renters Insurance Reqd. 620+ credit score. Pets are case by case with $350 non refundable deposit. Submit TAR application for all 18+living in home. $40 app fee.