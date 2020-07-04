6824 Helena Way

Amenities
Beautiful Standard Pacific Home in Stone Hollow that is spacious with lots of natural light. Frisco ISD. Open Floor Plan & High Ceiling. Beautiful Hard Wood Floor in Entry, large study with French doors, Amazing gourmet kitchen white cabinets, granite countertops, pendant lights, custom Vent-a-hood and Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Extended Hallway, Large family room with stone fireplace. Master Suite Down with large ensuite, separate granite sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs Boasts a Huge Game Room, a separate media room that is pre-wired for home theatre and 2 Large Bedrooms. Walking Distance to School & Easy Access to Hwy 121. Don't Miss It!