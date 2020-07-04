All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6824 Helena Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6824 Helena Way
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:46 AM

6824 Helena Way

6824 Helena Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6824 Helena Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Standard Pacific Home in Stone Hollow that is spacious with lots of natural light. Frisco ISD. Open Floor Plan & High Ceiling. Beautiful Hard Wood Floor in Entry, large study with French doors, Amazing gourmet kitchen white cabinets, granite countertops, pendant lights, custom Vent-a-hood and Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Extended Hallway, Large family room with stone fireplace. Master Suite Down with large ensuite, separate granite sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs Boasts a Huge Game Room, a separate media room that is pre-wired for home theatre and 2 Large Bedrooms. Walking Distance to School & Easy Access to Hwy 121. Don't Miss It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Helena Way have any available units?
6824 Helena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Helena Way have?
Some of 6824 Helena Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Helena Way currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Helena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Helena Way pet-friendly?
No, 6824 Helena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6824 Helena Way offer parking?
Yes, 6824 Helena Way offers parking.
Does 6824 Helena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Helena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Helena Way have a pool?
No, 6824 Helena Way does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Helena Way have accessible units?
No, 6824 Helena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Helena Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 Helena Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center