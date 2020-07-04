6824 Helena Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful Standard Pacific Home in Stone Hollow that is spacious with lots of natural light. Frisco ISD. Open Floor Plan & High Ceiling. Beautiful Hard Wood Floor in Entry, large study with French doors, Amazing gourmet kitchen white cabinets, granite countertops, pendant lights, custom Vent-a-hood and Energy Star stainless steel appliances. Extended Hallway, Large family room with stone fireplace. Master Suite Down with large ensuite, separate granite sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs Boasts a Huge Game Room, a separate media room that is pre-wired for home theatre and 2 Large Bedrooms. Walking Distance to School & Easy Access to Hwy 121. Don't Miss It!