Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Ready! Bright, light and airy in Ridge Road Estates with Frisco schools. Large open Living Area, 12 inch ceramic tile backsplash with mosaic tile accents, glass brick window in the master math, art niches and more. Yard with landscaping, patio and board on board privacy fence. Refrigerator included. Easy access to highway 121,75, and major shopping , Allen Outlet, Stonebriar Mall, and More.