Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace game room

Frisco ISD!!!! Wonderful house equipped with 3 bedrooms and game room up with full bath. It has hardwoods on first floor, open kitchen with granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, gas cooktop, large master suite down, Spacious backyard with a gate that opens to a green belt and walking trail. Walk to Excellent Neighborhood pool and park. Great curb appeal in a desirable neighborhood Designer paint. Well maintained open floor plan.