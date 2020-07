Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Frisco ISD!!!Beautiful home in McKinney is waiting for a new family to love. 4 bedrooms plus a study and a game room. Open Floor Plan with new paint and carpet. Hardwood Floor, Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinet, Jetted Tub, Ceiling Fans, and Much More.Blocks away from the elementary school and Whisenant Park, which features a splash park, hike and bike trails and playground.