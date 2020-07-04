All apartments in McKinney
6401 Sidney Lane
6401 Sidney Lane

6401 Sidney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Sidney Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
A four bedroom house with three living areas. Great location minutes to hwy 121 and 75 , 1.5 story floor plan with huge game room upstairs. Spacious Master suite split with other 3 bedrooms downstairs.Hard Wood floor throughout first floor with ceramic tile in kitchen area. Gas log fire place with vaulted ceiling in large family room, formal living with formal dining with lots windows. Community has pool and park kids playground. Minutes to Allen Premium Outlet and Fairview shopping area. Move in ready !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Sidney Lane have any available units?
6401 Sidney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Sidney Lane have?
Some of 6401 Sidney Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Sidney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Sidney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Sidney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Sidney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6401 Sidney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Sidney Lane offers parking.
Does 6401 Sidney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Sidney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Sidney Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6401 Sidney Lane has a pool.
Does 6401 Sidney Lane have accessible units?
No, 6401 Sidney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Sidney Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Sidney Lane has units with dishwashers.

