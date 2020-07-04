6401 Sidney Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

A four bedroom house with three living areas. Great location minutes to hwy 121 and 75 , 1.5 story floor plan with huge game room upstairs. Spacious Master suite split with other 3 bedrooms downstairs.Hard Wood floor throughout first floor with ceramic tile in kitchen area. Gas log fire place with vaulted ceiling in large family room, formal living with formal dining with lots windows. Community has pool and park kids playground. Minutes to Allen Premium Outlet and Fairview shopping area. Move in ready !!