6293 Davison Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking garage tennis court

Beautiful town home! Outstanding curb appeal with wrought iron balcony over the front door that makes this home a standout! Super nice Kitchen with stainless Refrigerator & appliances, great storage, large pantry, washer and dryer & Refrigerator remain with home for your convenience! 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms, large master, 2nd bd has the balcony. Dog park in subdivision. Lovely neighborhood. No showings until July 1.

Close to APEX Fitness Center, Aquatic Center, Old Settlers Aquatic Center, Oak Hollow Golf Course, The Courts Tennis Center, Heard Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, Historic Downtown McKinney, Market Street, Shopping, and more. See today, gone tomorrow!



Dog Park near mailboxes in the complex.