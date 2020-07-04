All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6293 Davison Way

6293 Davison Way · No Longer Available
Location

6293 Davison Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful town home! Outstanding curb appeal with wrought iron balcony over the front door that makes this home a standout! Super nice Kitchen with stainless Refrigerator & appliances, great storage, large pantry, washer and dryer & Refrigerator remain with home for your convenience! 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms, large master, 2nd bd has the balcony. Dog park in subdivision. Lovely neighborhood. No showings until July 1.
Close to APEX Fitness Center, Aquatic Center, Old Settlers Aquatic Center, Oak Hollow Golf Course, The Courts Tennis Center, Heard Museum and Wildlife Sanctuary, Historic Downtown McKinney, Market Street, Shopping, and more. See today, gone tomorrow!

Dog Park near mailboxes in the complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6293 Davison Way have any available units?
6293 Davison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6293 Davison Way have?
Some of 6293 Davison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6293 Davison Way currently offering any rent specials?
6293 Davison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6293 Davison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6293 Davison Way is pet friendly.
Does 6293 Davison Way offer parking?
Yes, 6293 Davison Way offers parking.
Does 6293 Davison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6293 Davison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6293 Davison Way have a pool?
No, 6293 Davison Way does not have a pool.
Does 6293 Davison Way have accessible units?
No, 6293 Davison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6293 Davison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6293 Davison Way has units with dishwashers.

