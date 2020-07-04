6265 Davison Way

Amenities
Right next to shopping areas with easy access to every highway of North Dallas. Barely lived in luxury designed END-UNIT townhome with 3 beds & 2.5 baths located in the heart of McKinney. Upgraded features includes hardwood flooring, high quality carpets, 5 inch baseboards, and recessed lighting. Chic kitchen with SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury master suite with high ceiling, spacious closet and multi-layers racks. The spa-like master bath has separate vanities, an oversized shower and dual sinks. Energy efficient features include tankless water heater, low-E double pane windows and zoned wifi thermostats. HOA responsible for all external maintenance.