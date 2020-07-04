All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

6265 Davison Way

6265 Davison Way · No Longer Available
Location

6265 Davison Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Right next to shopping areas with easy access to every highway of North Dallas. Barely lived in luxury designed END-UNIT townhome with 3 beds & 2.5 baths located in the heart of McKinney. Upgraded features includes hardwood flooring, high quality carpets, 5 inch baseboards, and recessed lighting. Chic kitchen with SS appliances, 5-burner gas range, granite counters and tile backsplash. Luxury master suite with high ceiling, spacious closet and multi-layers racks. The spa-like master bath has separate vanities, an oversized shower and dual sinks. Energy efficient features include tankless water heater, low-E double pane windows and zoned wifi thermostats. HOA responsible for all external maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Davison Way have any available units?
6265 Davison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Davison Way have?
Some of 6265 Davison Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Davison Way currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Davison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Davison Way pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Davison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6265 Davison Way offer parking?
Yes, 6265 Davison Way offers parking.
Does 6265 Davison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 Davison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Davison Way have a pool?
No, 6265 Davison Way does not have a pool.
Does 6265 Davison Way have accessible units?
No, 6265 Davison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Davison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6265 Davison Way has units with dishwashers.

