All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6212 Candletree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6212 Candletree Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:00 PM

6212 Candletree Lane

6212 Candletree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6212 Candletree Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warm & Inviting single story home in sought after, quiet neighborhood. PRIME location with easy access to HWY 121, shopping and entertainment. Combined formals flanked to your left upon entry with a huge living area that is open to kitchen, breakfast bar and kitchen nook. A split bedroom floorplan with master in back of home. Master has his & her closets with a jacuzzi tub & separate shower, vanity updated March 2019. Covered patio and rear entry garage that provides plenty of privacy. Refrigerator stays. Please see showing instructions and please be patient when trying to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Candletree Lane have any available units?
6212 Candletree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Candletree Lane have?
Some of 6212 Candletree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Candletree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Candletree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Candletree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Candletree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6212 Candletree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Candletree Lane offers parking.
Does 6212 Candletree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Candletree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Candletree Lane have a pool?
No, 6212 Candletree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Candletree Lane have accessible units?
No, 6212 Candletree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Candletree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Candletree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center