6212 Candletree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Warm & Inviting single story home in sought after, quiet neighborhood. PRIME location with easy access to HWY 121, shopping and entertainment. Combined formals flanked to your left upon entry with a huge living area that is open to kitchen, breakfast bar and kitchen nook. A split bedroom floorplan with master in back of home. Master has his & her closets with a jacuzzi tub & separate shower, vanity updated March 2019. Covered patio and rear entry garage that provides plenty of privacy. Refrigerator stays. Please see showing instructions and please be patient when trying to schedule.