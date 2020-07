Amenities

Charming rental home! Newly remodeled one story home in the historic district of McKinney. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants in downtown McKinney. This home features an updated kitchen, living room with fireplace, dining room, 3 bedrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom has a full bath and French doors opening to a patio. This adorable home boasts lots of natural light, fenced yard, and a front porch. This is a must see!