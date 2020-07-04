All apartments in McKinney
6124 Berkshire Road

6124 Berkshire Road
Location

6124 Berkshire Road, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous single story house in Mckinney, It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and Living area Features Fireplace and wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring, Dining had decorative lighting, Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden tub. Entrance a and bedrooms has hard wood flooring, where as breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile . Also you can enjoy the direct greenbelt view from the backyard. You can entertain with community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Berkshire Road have any available units?
6124 Berkshire Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Berkshire Road have?
Some of 6124 Berkshire Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Berkshire Road currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Berkshire Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Berkshire Road pet-friendly?
No, 6124 Berkshire Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6124 Berkshire Road offer parking?
Yes, 6124 Berkshire Road offers parking.
Does 6124 Berkshire Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 Berkshire Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Berkshire Road have a pool?
Yes, 6124 Berkshire Road has a pool.
Does 6124 Berkshire Road have accessible units?
No, 6124 Berkshire Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Berkshire Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 Berkshire Road has units with dishwashers.

