6124 Berkshire Road

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fabulous single story house in Mckinney, It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and Living area Features Fireplace and wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring, Dining had decorative lighting, Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden tub. Entrance a and bedrooms has hard wood flooring, where as breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile . Also you can enjoy the direct greenbelt view from the backyard. You can entertain with community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.