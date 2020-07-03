All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
606 Foote Street
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:08 PM

606 Foote Street

606 West Foote Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 West Foote Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Walk to downtown square from this lovely home in Historic McKinney. A classic craftsman style with gas lamps flanking the front door, abundant upgrades, charming details..granite counters, wood moldings throughout, wood beams in kitchen and family room, hardwood floors, wine fridge, big kitchen island, glass doorknobs, farmhouse sink. Large Master BR has walk-in closet with ELFA shelves, claw foot tub. Master and second bedroom are down, one BR and full bath up. Outside enjoy the large yard with flagstone patio and bountiful landscaping. Tenant will receive the benefit of the solar panels on the property. Owner pays water, sewer, lawn service, and internet included in rent. Cottage avail for $1500-mo extra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Foote Street have any available units?
606 Foote Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Foote Street have?
Some of 606 Foote Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Foote Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Foote Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Foote Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 Foote Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 606 Foote Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Foote Street offers parking.
Does 606 Foote Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Foote Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Foote Street have a pool?
No, 606 Foote Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Foote Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Foote Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Foote Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Foote Street has units with dishwashers.

