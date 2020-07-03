606 Foote Street

Amenities

Walk to downtown square from this lovely home in Historic McKinney. A classic craftsman style with gas lamps flanking the front door, abundant upgrades, charming details..granite counters, wood moldings throughout, wood beams in kitchen and family room, hardwood floors, wine fridge, big kitchen island, glass doorknobs, farmhouse sink. Large Master BR has walk-in closet with ELFA shelves, claw foot tub. Master and second bedroom are down, one BR and full bath up. Outside enjoy the large yard with flagstone patio and bountiful landscaping. Tenant will receive the benefit of the solar panels on the property. Owner pays water, sewer, lawn service, and internet included in rent. Cottage avail for $1500-mo extra.